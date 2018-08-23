Kerry teenager Jordan Lee wins medal no.6 for Ireland at Para-Athletics European Championships

Ireland have their sixth medal at the Para-Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Kerry teenager Jordan Lee has claimed bronze in the T47 High Jump final, posting a height of 1.75 metres.

Gold and silver have gone to France and Spain.

Meanwhile, Derry sprinter Jason Smyth looks well on course to add another medal to the haul tonight.

The 200-metre gold winner easily won his heat to qualify for the T13 100 metre final, running a championship record of 10.87 seconds.

Two more Irish take to the track in the evening session.

Lisburn's David Leavy goes in the final of the men's 15-hundred metres T-38, while, Patrick Monahan goes in the 800-metres T-53.