Kerry LGFA chairman and secretary resign after management controversy

The chairperson and secretary of the Kerry Ladies Football executive have resigned after the controversial decision to terminate the contract of minor manager Jonathan Griffin, writes Stephen Barry.

Chairperson Mike Moriarty and secretary Maurice Dunworth, both from Ballyduff GAA club, stepped down on the day of the ladies minor football team’s championship opener against Tipperary, which they won 3-13 to 3-5.

“I just wasn’t able to carry out the role I was asked to carry out,” said Dunworth of his resignation.

“Instead of dealing with football, I’m dealing with solicitors and barristers.”

Kerry's Ciara Murphy breaking through past Tipperary's Lucy Spillane and Roisin Daly in the Kerry v Tipperary MLGFA Minor Championship at Firies GAA field in County Kerry on Sunday. Photo: Don MacMonagle.

Griffin took charge of the team today due to having lodged an appeal midweek to the decision to remove him. He was informed of that decision by email.

He said he had yet to hear any reply from Dunworth with details of an appeal date by the time of the secretary’s resignation.

The appeal is based on the grounds that the decision to remove Griffin was taken by the executive, rather than at a full county board meeting. Griffin’s original appointment was previously ratified by such a board meeting.

Munster LGFA registrar and Kerry executive member Mary Courtney, who has helped Griffin with fundraising for the team in his year to date in charge, said she was not informed of the meeting at which the decision to remove Griffin was taken.

She said the rest of the executive hasn’t acknowledged her position on the board since their appointment in January. That position is automatic due to her role on the Munster board.

She was further unavailable for the executive meeting at which the decision was taken due to a bereavement. She added that she knows of at least two other committee members who were absent from the meeting.

A stand-off occurred before minor training last Wednesday when Dunworth, assistant secretary Donal Rahilly and another committee member approached Griffin and asked him to leave the field due to his contract being terminated.

Griffin insisted that he had lodged an appeal, refused to leave the field and subsequently took training that night and Friday before today’s victory.

