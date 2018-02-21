Kerry LGFA arrange club forum in attempt to solve ongoing dispute

The LGFA top brass will arrange a club forum in Kerry in an attempt to solve the problems that led to a minor manager being sacked by email one week before championship and the newly elected chairperson and secretary resigning from their roles, writes Eoghan Cormican.

But the ladies football governing body has decided an official LGFA investigation is not warranted despite receiving a letter, signed by concerned individuals from at least 10 clubs involved in ladies football in Kerry, alleging widespread bad practice by Kerry LGFA.

Minor manager Jonathan Griffin's contract has been terminated.

It was agreed by the LGFA management committee that the matters raised in the correspondence can only be resolved by "internal dialogue within Kerry".

A club forum, overseen by the LGFA's development team, will now be convened in the Kingdom.

"It is hoped that this will lead to a swift and amicable resolution of all outstanding issues in Kerry LGFA," an LGFA statement read.

The controversy began when club delegates were not willing to ratify the financial accounts presented to convention before Christmas. There was also difficulty in filling top-table positions, with two EGM's taking place before an executive was cobbled together.