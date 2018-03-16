Kerry legend Micko inspires Cork champs Nemo ahead of All-Ireland final

Legendary Kerry manager Mick O'Dwyer addressed the Nemo Rangers players at training ahead of their All-Ireland club final meeting with Corofin tomorrow, it has emerged.

And he warned the Nemo group they must start tomorrow's game better than they have their recent matches en route to Croke Park.

Mick O'Dwyer. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile.

O'Dwyer's son Robbie is a trainer and selector with the Cork champions and despite Micko's long and fierce rivalry with Cork teams during his own playing and managerial days, he had no problem slipping into the centre of a Nemo huddle ahead of today's decider against Corofin.

“Dad was up (in Cork). Nemo were training too so I got him to pop over after clearing it with (Nemo manager) Larry (Kavanagh)," Robbie O'Dwyer told Tony Leen in an interview for Saturday's Examiner Sport.

“Tis all about staying fresh at this stage, ye’re playing great football, but ye must start better,” he told them.

Micko, 82, had a special word for another Kerry veteran Tomás Ó Se, who will play in tomorrow's final, aged 39.

“And this fella here. He still reminds me of his uncle. Going hard at it every time. Fierce spirit.”

Robbie said his father is planning to attend Saturday's final though he will be torn with the Kingdom in Allianz League action in Tralee against Kildare.

“He’ll be there Saturday in Croke Park if he can sort the drive, though Kerry have Kildare in Tralee too that night. He might make both. He would if he was driving himself,” Robbie laughed.

Read the full interview with Robbie O'Dwyer in Saturday's Irish Examiner Weekend Sport.