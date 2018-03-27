Kerry Ladies Football team deducted points for fielding unregistered players
The Kerry Ladies Football team have been deducted the three points they picked up in their win over Mayo in February.
Kerry were found to have fielded three unregistered players in breach of rule 55 of the LGFA official guide which says that any team proven to have played an unregistered player will be fined €100 per offending player and willforfeit the game to their opponents.
Official statement from @LadiesFootball after @kerryladiesfoot fielded three ineligible players in LIDl league win over @Mayo_LGFA #lgfa #SeriousSupport #bethediff #gaa pic.twitter.com/h5MEH8IDt1— Cóilín Duffy (@coilinduffy) March 27, 2018
The Ladies' Gaelic Football Association announced that the three popoints from the game have been awarded to Mayo.
The Kingdom won the Division 1 clash on February 4th in Brosna, beating Mayo 2-14 to 2-6 in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
The three players have not been named.
-Digital Desk
