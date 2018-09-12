Kerry get four awards as eight counties feature on Minor Team of the Year

Kerry lead the way with four selections on the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year.

Owen Fitzgerald, Colm Moriarty, Darragh Rahilly and Paul Walsh are named on the team, which features representatives from eight different counties.

That includes four Leinster counties, Meath (2 winners), Kildare, Dublin and Wicklow, as well as runners-up Galway (3), Monaghan (2) and Derry.

It's the second year of the awards, with Kerry players again leading the way after winning eight awards on last year's team.

The team was selected from player of the week and man of the match awards, which were given throughout the year.

Kerry's Paul Walsh celebrates after the All-Ireland final. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Former Cork star Daniel Goulding and retired Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh were among the Electric Ireland panellists.

"Each footballer named on this year’s Team of the Year has proven themselves as a top player, experiencing the highs and lows of a tough Championship season through wins, losses, setbacks and success," said Goulding.

"Over the past several months, these players have shown dedication and perseverance in facing challenges both on and off the pitch. They are a talented group and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for these Minor stars."

The Hurling Team of the Year will be named next Wednesday, September 19.

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year

1. John Ball – Kildare, (Clane)

2. Ronan Grimes – Monaghan, (Killanny)

3. Owen Fitzgerald – Kerry, (Gneeveguilla)

4. Tiarnan Woods – Derry, (Drumsurn)

5. Colm Moriarty – Kerry, (Annascaul)

6. Tony Gill – Galway, (Corofin)

7. Mark Lavin – Dublin, (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Darragh Rahilly – Kerry, (Rathmore)

9. Conor Raftery – Galway, (Northern Gaels)

10. Paul Walsh – Kerry, (Brosna)

11. Matthew Costello – Meath, (Dunshaughlin)

12. Aaron Mulligan – Monaghan, (Latton)

13. Luke Mitchell – Meath, (Dunshaughlin)

14. Eoin Darcy – Wicklow, (Tinahely)

15. Matthew Cooley – Galway, (Corofin)