Kerry footballer Conor Cox joins Roscommon senior squad

Kerry footballer Conor Cox has transferred to play with the Roscommon football team in 2019.

The Listowel Emmets footballer will switch to the Éire Óg club in Roscommon and join Anthony Cunningham's inter-county squad.

Cox helped Kerry to Munster and All-Ireland Junior titles in 2012, 2015 and 2017. He scored 4-64 in 13 games across those three campaigns.

He played seven National League games for Kerry, four as a sub, between 2013 and 2016, scoring 0-13.

He also top-scored for UCC in their 2014 Sigerson Cup victory.

It's reported that Cox has a Roscommon link through his father.

Cunningham took over the county's footballers last month after Kevin McStay retired from senior inter-county management.