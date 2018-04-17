Keohane earns Cork City home win over Rovers; Dundalk remain top of table following Limerick clash

Cork City...1

Sligo Rovers...0

By Denis Hurley

Cork City kept pace with Premier Division leaders Dundalk as they saw off Sligo Rovers at Turner’s Cross on Tuesday night, but the Rebel Army faithful were forced to wait.

Sub Jimmy Keohane earned the league champions a second 1-0 home win in five days as he struck against his former side three minutes after coming on, firing home after Colm Horgan’s cross was deflected into his path.

raham Cummins of Cork City celebrates after team-mate Jimmy Keohane scored their side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Cork City and Sligo Rovers at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Prior to that, it had looked like being one of those nights for City, with good chances going amiss as early as the second minute, when Mitchell Beeney saved brilliantly to deny Graham Cummins.

Conor McCarthy also went close for City in the first half, with Sligo defending deep but well, albeit offering little to trouble Mark McNulty at the other end.

It was scoreless at half-time and just after the hour City wasted a glorious opportunity, Barry McNamee shooting wide from Kieran Sadlier’s low cross, while Cummins headed Shane Griffin’s delivery wide.

The dam finally broke when Cummins did the needful and though Sligo pressed for a leveller, all they could muster was a shot from sub Adam Morgan which was easy for McNulty.

See tomorrow’s Evening Echo for full coverage and reaction.

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack, Morrissey (Keohane 75); Sheppard (O’Hanlon 69), McNamee, Sadlier (Barry 85); Cummins.

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney; Waters, Callan-McFadden, McClean, Donelon; Boylan (Cretaro 83), Keaney (Morgan 81), Cawley, McAleer (Roy 81); McCabe, Moorhouse.

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin).

Dundalk remain two points clear at top of Premier Division following win over Limerick

Dundalk...3

Limerick...0

Dundalk remain two-points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Goals from John Mountney, Pat Hoban and Michael Duffy gave Stephen Kenny's side a 3-0 win away to struggling Limerick.