Kenyan hurdler Nicholas Bett killed in road crash

Kenya’s Nicholas Bett, the 2015 world champion in the 400-metre hurdles, has been killed in a road accident.

Nandi County police commander Patrick Wambani said Bett, who was 28, was killed in the car crash early on Wednesday in Kenya’s high-altitude training region in the west of the country.

Kenya’s Nicholas Bett celebrates his win in Beijing (PA)

Bett’s coach, Vincent Mumo, said the athlete’s vehicle hit bumps in a road and rolled.

Bett won gold in the 400 hurdles at the world championships in Beijing.

He had only returned from the African championships in Nigeria on Monday.

- Press Association