Kenedy's penalty miss was 'poetic justice' - Warnock

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock described Kenedy's stoppage-time penalty miss for Newcastle as "poetic justice" after the Brazilian had escaped a possible first-half red card in the 0-0 draw.

Kenedy wasted the chance to give 10-man Newcastle the three points in the sixth minute of injury time, his weak attempt pushed out by Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

But Warnock suggested Kenedy was lucky to be on the pitch after appearing to kick out at Cardiff's Spanish midfielder Victor Camarasa in the 33rd-minute.

Kenedy may yet face retrospective disciplinary action over the incident, but Warnock said: "It would have been devastating to lose at that stage.

"But my dad used to say 'what goes around, comes around' so I think the penalty miss was poetic justice.

"There's never a dull moment here. I thought it was a good 0-0, and I'm quite pleased with the whole afternoon apart from not scoring.

"I'm really proud to be manager of the whole club today.

"This is what we've worked hard to do and we're not going to give it up without a fight."

Cardiff were on top when Newcastle substitute Isaac Hayden was shown a straight red card after 65 minutes.

Craig Pawson deemed Hayden's tackle on Josh Murphy from behind as dangerous, and the referee made another huge call seconds from the end to punish Cardiff captain Sean Morrison for handball.

Etheridge's penalty stop was his second in successive games after saving one in the opening game at Bournemouth.

"I think his arm was very close to being outside the box," Warnock said.

"His body is inside the box but it was a hairline. But no complaints if you put your hand up."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez admitted he was unhappy after losing right-back Javier Manquillo to injury and seeing his replacement Hayden sent off.

The problems in that department came on the back of Newcastle losing first-choice right-back DeAndre Yedlin to a knee injury against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season.

"There were too many things that I didn't like during that game," Benitez said.

"There were too many decisions that can go in your favour or against you.

"They say there was a tackle on Manquillo. In the end, I think we can not complain about the referee."

On a match which saw both sides collect their first points of the season, Benitez added: "It was a very strange game.

"We knew it was going to be physical and a difficult afternoon.

"We put ourselves under pressure and made too many mistakes.

"The effort was there but I was disappointed overall."

