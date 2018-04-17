Ken Doherty's dream of place in main draw for crucible fades with poor first session

Ken Doherty will need to win eight frames tomorrow if he's to reach the World Championships proper.

He trails Matthew Stevens 7-2 following the first session of their qualifier.

The first to 10 progresses to the main draw at the Crucible.

It's all on the line on #JudgementDay!



It's the final round of @Betfred World Championship qualifiers - see scores at the end of the first session 👇



First to 🔟 frames secures at place at the Crucible...



We're back streaming LIVE at FIVE ⏰ #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/xZWt4dMBxV — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) April 17, 2018

🤝 END OF SESSION: Ken Doherty took the ninth frame with a break of 85 but he still has a mountain to climb against Matthew Stevens, trailing 7-2! #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/Yond5PkAon — Live Snooker (@Livesnooker) April 17, 2018

