Ken Doherty's dream of place in main draw for crucible fades with poor first session

Ken Doherty will need to win eight frames tomorrow if he's to reach the World Championships proper.

He trails Matthew Stevens 7-2 following the first session of their qualifier.

The first to 10 progresses to the main draw at the Crucible.

