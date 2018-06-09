Kellie Harrington wins European medal to set-up clash with Katie Taylor's Olympic conqueror
09/06/2018 - 15:42:00Back to Boxing Sport Home
Kellie Harrington is through to the lightweight semi-finals at the European Women's Boxing Championships in Bulgaria.
The Dubliner has got a split decision victory in her quarter-final against Iulia Tsyplakova.
That means she's now assured of at least a bronze medal.
Next up for Harrington is Finland’s Mira Potkonen, who beat Katie Taylor at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
She joins Michaela Walsh in Monday's semi-finals.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here