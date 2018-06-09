Kellie Harrington wins European medal to set-up clash with Katie Taylor's Olympic conqueror

Kellie Harrington is through to the lightweight semi-finals at the European Women's Boxing Championships in Bulgaria.

The Dubliner has got a split decision victory in her quarter-final against Iulia Tsyplakova.

That means she's now assured of at least a bronze medal.

Next up for Harrington is Finland’s Mira Potkonen, who beat Katie Taylor at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

She joins Michaela Walsh in Monday's semi-finals.

- Digital desk