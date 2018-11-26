Kellie Harrington comes home to civic reception following AIBA World Championships success

Ireland's Kellie Harrington returned received a hero's welcome back to Dublin after she returned from the AIBA World Championships with a gold medal.

Harrington, who boxes out of the St Mary’s BC in Dublin, topped the lightweight podium after beating Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee on a 3-2 split decision at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Saturday.

“To stand on top of that podium and have our flag raised above me head yesterday was just so emotional for me, the best feeling ever,” said the Dubliner after her remarkable success.

As she was welcomed home by adoring fans the Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring said: "All in the North Inner City, Dublin and Ireland are so proud of her and I look forward to us all showing her how much her success means to her community.”

The style in which she won the World Championship - after winning five fights in eight days - has seen Harrington compared to Katie Taylor. Harrington, Taylor and Michael Conlan are the only Irish boxers to claim AIBA World gold, with Taylor winning five of those belts, between 2006 and 2014.

“She should enjoy this incredible win, for now, because you know, there’s no point in looking too far ahead,” said Conlan who is unbeaten in 10 professional fights.

Kellie Harrington with the Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring

For Kellie Harrington, next on the horizon are the Irish Elite Championships in February before the World Championship in Russia in September as she bids to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and emulate Katie Taylor by winning a medal.