Keith Earls returns as Munster make five changes for Champions Cup opener

Keith Earls will make his first Munster appearance of the season in tomorrow's Champions Cup opener against the Ospreys.

Among the five changes to the team that defeated Ulster, Tyler Bleyendaal starts at out-half with Joey Carbery and JJ Hanrahan ruled out through injury.

Van Graan has decided to go without a specialist deputy on the bench, as academy fly-half Ben Healy is left out, with centre Rory Scannell likely to fill in if needed.

With Dave Kilcoyne also out injured, Jeremy Loughman is brought in to make his first Champions Cup start, alongside Niall Scannell and John Ryan.

The final two changes see Conor Murray and Tommy O’Donnell return to the starting team.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with last week’s match-winner Andrew Conway and Earls either side of him, while Chris Farrell joins Rory Scannell in the centre.

Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland continue in the second-row, keeping Tadhg Beirne to a replacement role.

O’Donnell completes the back-row with captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin.