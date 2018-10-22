Keith Earls could be back for Munster next weekend

Keith Earls could be back in the Munster team for Saturday's Pro14 game against the Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park.

The Limerick winger sat out Saturday's Champions Cup win over Gloucester with a hamstring injury but is set to be reintroduced to team training this week.

Tommy O'Donnell is undergoing a scan today to determine the extent of the ankle injury he suffered during the weekend's win at Thomond Park.

Rhys Marshall's hamstring injury will also be scanned, while Dan Goggin will see a specialist about his knee injury.

Niall Scannell is continuing his treatment on an ankle problem and Conor Murray is still rehabbing his neck issue.

