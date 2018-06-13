Katie Taylor to defend her world titles in London next month

Katie Taylor will be back in the ring in London next month.

The Bray fighter has announced she will defend her WBA and IBF World titles against mandatory challenger Kimberley Connor on July 28.

The 37-year-old American has a record of 13 wins in 16 fights.

Confirmation of Taylor's return to the ring was announced just a week after her father Pete was shot at the Bray Boxing Club in Ireland. He is recovering at St Vincent's hospital in Dublin.

The bout will be at the Millennium Dome and on the undercard of the heavyweight fight between England's Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker of New Zealand.

"July 28 is a huge night of boxing with a brilliant 50-50 heavyweight match-up and a stacked card beneath it," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"Kell is back at the scene of his epic shootout with Gennady Golovkin to face highly-ranked Canadian Brandon Cook in a world title eliminator that will put him in pole position for a shot at all the world champions.

"Irish sensation Katie Taylor returns to The O2 to defend her WBA and IBF world titles against mandatory challenger Kimberley Connor and Conor Benn rematches Cedrick Peynaud for his first title after their 2017 fight of the year contender.

"There is still plenty more to be added this week including one major title fight - roll on July 28!"

- Digital desk