Karius had head scan in US following Ramos collision in Champions League final

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius underwent a post-Champions League final scan amid concerns that he had suffered a head trauma following a collision with Sergio Ramos, Press Association Sport understands.

Karius was badly at fault for two of the three Real Madrid goals as Liverpool lost 3-1 in Kiev on May 26.

But the German goalkeeper was floored by Ramos while defending a corner prior to Madrid’s first goal, and Liverpool’s medical team were concerned about the possibility of Karius suffering a concussion.

Liverpool have declined to comment, but Press Association Sport understands Karius has since been examined by a specialist while on holiday in the United States.

Karius was widely blamed for Liverpool’s final defeat after his two errors and Merseyside Police later released a statement saying its officers were aware of “threats” made against him on social media.

The 24-year-old gifted Real the lead when he attempted to launch a quick attack, only for Karim Benzema to thrust a leg out and divert the ball into an empty net.

Karius then allowed a long-range effort from Gareth Bale to evade his grasp in the closing stages and seal Real’s victory.

Both goals were scored after Karius had collided with Real defender Ramos at a corner.

Karius flew to the US on holiday after the final and, with Liverpool determined to safeguard the player’s well-being, he visited the specialist Dr Ross Zafonte at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Dr Zafonte is a leading authority on the treatment of NFL players who have suffered head trauma.

It is understood Karius has continued his holiday Stateside and will return to Liverpool for pre-season training on July 2, although Jurgen Klopp’s side have been strongly linked with signing a new goalkeeper next season.

- Press Association