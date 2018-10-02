Kansas City leave it late to take 27-23 win against Denver

The Kansas City Chiefs scored a thrilling comeback victory over the Denver Broncos after overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Down 23-13 with less than 13 minutes remaining, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led two touchdown drives, with the latter culminating in a four-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt.

Kareem rushes for the lead 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/r4kDFiG7P0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2018

It put the side four points ahead with 1:39 left to play – the first time the Chiefs had taken the lead since halfway through the second quarter – and secured a 27-23 victory.

Hunt racked up 175 total yards on 22 touches, while Mahomes completed 28 of 45 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos missed a chance to snatch a win after Case Keenum led the side into Chiefs territory, but he missed an open Demaryius Thomas for the game-winning score with 16 seconds to go.

Rookie running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay impressed for the side as they combined for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

The loss signalled a second straight defeat for Denver, who are now on 2-2 for the season.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, took a sixth straight win over their division rivals and continued their perfect start to the season (4-0) to remain the American Football Conference’s only unbeaten team.

