Kane’s a top-class striker but England can’t rely on just one player – Robson

Bryan Robson has warned that England cannot afford to become over-reliant on Harry Kane at the World Cup.

Captain Kane proved England’s chief inspiration and match-winner in their opening game of the tournament against Tunisia on Monday, scoring both goals in their 2-1 success.

The Tottenham striker’s display has earned him considerable plaudits but former skipper Robson hopes team-mates can match his standards.

Robson captained England at two World Cups (Empics)

Robson, who played at three World Cups, told Press Association Sport: “Harry’s done well – he’s a top-class striker.

“If you look back at any time England have done well in any of the competitions, they’ve always had a top goalscorer.

“In 1990 when we did well and got to the semi-finals of the World Cup, we had Gary Lineker as well as a world-class player like Gazza (Paul Gascoigne). In 96 we had (Alan) Shearer, a top-class goalscorer, and this time round it looks like we have got a world-class goalscorer in Harry Kane. Hopefully he can keep that going in the competition.

“But the rest of the boys have got to take the responsibility on as well. We can’t rely on just one player. They’ve all got roles to play.”

Moment of the Day 👀

When @England’s Harry Kane netted an injury-time winner on his #WorldCup debut 💪



🎥 Highlights 👉 https://t.co/LOdKDX2Cwn

👀 TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO pic.twitter.com/wafiZ8XmEz — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 18, 2018

In England’s favour, Robson senses a strong team spirit and he feels that is a credit to manager Gareth Southgate.

The former Manchester United midfielder, 61, said: “I think he has done a good job. He set out his stall that he was going to go with young players and he made that decision really early.

“It seems he’s worked really hard on the mentality side. The lads have got to enjoy the competition, not be afraid of it, and in that first game they went about it really well. They didn’t really show any nerves.

“You can see England going through to the next stages and that’s when the real pressure comes on, and we’ll see how well the boys can do.”

Southgate (left) seems to have fostered a good team spirit (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Robson was speaking at the launch of a partnership between the Dean Trust school in Wigan and the Manchester United Foundation. The scheme has seen the school become one of 20 across Greater Manchester where the club have a full-time coach based to work with pupils, feeder primary schools and local communities.

Robson was given a tour of the school, dropped in on some lessons and even joined in some games of football.

“That’s always the best part – when you go out and start kicking a ball, no matter who it’s with,” said Robson. “I just love to see kids enjoying themselves and running about, getting the fitness going.

“Everybody appreciates you have got to give something back to the community. This is one way Manchester United and the Manchester United Foundation give back to the community.”

- Press Association