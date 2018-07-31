Juventus striker Higuain and Milan defender Bonucci set to swap clubs

Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Bonucci are set to swap clubs, according to reports.

Higuain is set to move to AC Milan on an initial loan move from Juventus with an option to buy.

Bonucci is set to end a disappointing 12-months at the San Siro by going the other way on a permanent basis.

The Italian defender left Turin last summer, signing for Milan in a €42m deal.

However, it was a disappointing season for the Rossoneri as they only managed to reach 6th place in Serie A.

Bonucci won six league titles during his first stint with Juventus and will now link up with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium.

Reports earlier this week had linked Higuain with a move to Chelsea but he now looks set to stay in Italy.

The Guardian reports Milan will sign Higuain on an initial €18m loan deal with an option to buy permanently for €36mat the end of the season.

The same paper reports that as part of the deal Mattia Caldara is set to follow Higuain from Juventus to the San Siro.

- Digital Desk