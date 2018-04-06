Justin Rose hopes history repeats itself after staying in contention at Augusta

Justin Rose is banking on another special Saturday performance at the Masters after keeping his hopes of a second major title alive.

Rose carded a second round of 70 in tricky conditions at Augusta National to reach two under par and trail early clubhouse leaders Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth by two shots.

"I'm pleased with it," last year's runner-up said after a round containing six birdies and four bogeys. "I saw some signs of better putting and felt more comfortable on the greens. I freed up my stroke a little bit and that was good.

I still made a couple of mistakes here and there and it was unfortunate to three-putt 12 after doing the hard work there, but it was tough not to make mistakes. It was fairly breezy out there and the greens got pretty crusty.

"I think the last couple of years I've played good Saturdays to get into the final group and tomorrow is moving day for that purpose. Hopefully I can come out strong tomorrow and put myself right in there on Sunday."

Rose has carded a 69 and two 67s in the third round in recent years and led by a shot with two holes to play 12 months ago before eventually losing out in a play-off to Sergio Garcia.

Masters 2018: Justin Rose | 10th Hole, Round 2 pic.twitter.com/Lzao9iOEnF — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 6, 2018

- Press Association and Digital Desk