Justin Rose claims 10th PGA Tour victory

World number one Justin Rose closed out his 10th PGA Tour win with victory in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

The Englishman had led from the second day and headed into the final round three shots ahead of Adam Scott.

Although the Australian closed with four successive birdies Rose, who picked up two shots of his own in that stretch, had built up enough of an advantage to still win by two with a 21-under-par total.

It was not all plain sailing, however, as Rose bogeyed three of his first five holes, before a run of three birdies in four holes from the seventh restored some order.

He was helped by the fact Scott failed to take advantage after playing his opening 14 holes in level par, including one bogey and a birdie, meaning his race to the finish came too late to have any effect.

Rose, in only his second tournament after changing club manufacturer, closed with a 69 to secure his third win and 16th top-10 finish in his last 24 worldwide events.

His Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy was also three under par for his final round, leaving him in a share for fifth on 14 under.

Tiger Wood saved his best round of the week until last with a 67, which included six birdies, lifting him to 10 under and joint 20th.

