Just Benjamin Mendy dabbing with the French president at the World Cup

The iconic image from France’s last World Cup win was of Zinedine Zidane’s faced beamed onto the Arc de Triomphe, but their second title might be best remembered for the players dabbing with the French president.

After a 4-2 win against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, French president Emmanuel Macron joined the players and was asked by Benjamin Mendy to dab with him, which he did.

Mendy might have only played 40 minutes of the tournament during a 0-0 draw against Denmark at the group stage, but he produced one of the moments of the tournament with the French president during the celebrations.

Paul Pogba, the master of the dab, can be seen in the video also. The France midfielder scored to put his side 3-1 up in the second half of the final, and celebrated in appropriate fashion too.

You thought the dab was over? You thought wrong.

