Jurgen Klopp's right-hand man linked to Arsenal job

Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac has emerged as a surprise contender for the Arsenal manager’s job after reports in his native Bosnia claim he's on his way to the Emirates.

Buvac left Anfield this week on a leave of absence, with Liverpool insisting his departure is due to a personal matter and that his position at the club is unaffected.

However, reports in the Bosnian media have suggested that Buvac may be considering a move to the Emirates to replace Arsene Wenger as Gunners boss.

The Bosnian, who has worked with Klopp for 17 years, has been described by Klopp as 'The Brain' of his backroom team.

It is not the best preparation for Liverpool's Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma in the Stadio Olimpico, which is followed by a crucial Premier League encounter at Chelsea on Sunday.

