Jurgen Klopp praised by Liverpool owner for success in Champions League

Liverpool principal owner John Henry has praised the “tremendous job” manager Jurgen Klopp has done in guiding the team to their first Champions League final for a decade.

The Reds will take on holders and 12-time winners Real Madrid in Kiev at the end of the month and Henry, the head of Fenway Sports Group, is looking forward to attending the match in Ukraine.

“Jurgen has done a tremendous job, as has everybody associated with the club,” said the American at an event to announce West Ham’s London Stadium will host two regular season Major League Baseball matches between his Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees next summer.

“I am very, very excited to go to the Champions League final. It’s for Jurgen and everyone associated with the club.

“This is for our fans around the world, this is what this club is all about – trying to win European championships.

“Our fans really pushed us past Manchester City, they pushed us past Roma so that when we were playing the away legs, we were already in such a great position.”

- Press Association