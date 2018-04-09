Jurgen Klopp 'not sure 100%' Mo Salah will face Man City in Champions League clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is refusing to accept the favourites tag before his side meets Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tomorrow night.

Last week the Reds beat Premier League leaders City 3-0 at Anfield to put one foot in the last four of the European Cup but Klopp will not allow any complacency at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

He said: "I am not interested (in the favourites tag). We are only in the lead. It is better than I expected but you all know there is still a lot of work to do.

"We are not thinking about who is favourite."

Ahead of the game in Manchester, Klopp added: "We lost here 5-0 in the beginning of the season.

"The quality of City was clear. We all know about Pep, best coach in the world. It was clear they would be outstanding but there is no perfect football team in the world.

"They have it most consistently, that is why they will be (league) champions, but we know they can concede goals."

City's attempt to sew up the league title with a home victory over Manchester United was thwarted as Jose Mourinho's team won 3-2, but Klopp remains cautious.

He said: "I don't think City will be worse next season but they are human beings, thank God. They have had two results nobody expected but we had to play our best. We will have to be at our best again."

Forward Mohamed Salah, who has scored 38 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season, missed out due to a groin injury as the Reds shared a goalless draw with city rivals Everton on Saturday.

Of the Egyptian's chances of recovering in time to face City, Klopp said: "Not sure 100%. We train at 5pm. It is rather yes than no but we have to see. We will train and then make a decision."

Liverpool's pedigree in the top continental competition - they have previously conquered Europe five times - means little to Klopp when it comes to making progress this year.

"I don't think the experience really helps us," he said. "You have to make your own experiences.

"European nights for Liverpool are special, expectations are high but we have no better chance than City. It is a big test for both teams."

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk would prefer to strive for a second win than try to shut City out.

The Dutchman said: "It is pretty clear defending a 3-0 lead is going to be strange but we need to come here with the mindset it is still 0-0, we want to win.

"We know we are capable of scoring goals and can defend well as a team. We need to keep a mindset of winning the game, rather than defending a lead.

"They have so much quality, they are going to win the league, but we know their strengths and weaknesses. We need to be 100% and more to win the game."