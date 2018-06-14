Julen Lopetegui ‘very sad’ following shock departure from World Cup

Sacked Spain coach Julen Lopetegui admits he is “very sad” about his shock departure from the World Cup.

The 51-year-old was relieved of his duties on the eve of the tournament after Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales learned – just five minutes before the official announcement was made – of his deal to become Real Madrid manager after the tournament.

“I am very sad, but hoping that we have a magnificent World Cup and that we win,” Lopetegui told reporters from Cadena SER and COPE as left Krasnodar airport for a flight to Madrid.

La UNIÓN hace la fuerza 💪🏻🇪🇸 #ESP pic.twitter.com/4KiJqjPy6O — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) June 13, 2018

Former Spain coach Javier Clemente has accused Rubiales of being “clueless” in his role.

“Speaking in football terms, in terms of what a club is and what sports management is, Rubiales is clueless,” he told radio station Onda Vasca.

“He is a rookie and his arguments are always a bit dictatorial.”

Director of football Fernando Hierro has stepped into the breach left after Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales sacked Julen Lopetegui (Manu Fernandez/AP)

The Spain squad, with director of football Fernando Hierro now in charge, left Krasnodar bound for Sochi on Thursday ahead of their World Cup opener with Portugal at the weekend.

- Press Association