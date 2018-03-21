Judge deciding whether to kick out Marouane Fellaini boot dispute

Bosses at sportswear firm New Balance are waiting for a High Court judge's ruling on a legal row centred on footballer Marouane Fellaini.

An investment company representing the 30-year-old Manchester United and Belgium midfielder has sued New Balance.

Marouane Fellaini

Rosalina Investments says bosses at the sportswear firm breached an agreement to make payments if Fellaini wore New Balance boots.

Lawyers representing New Balance have asked Mrs Justice May to halt litigation.

They say Rosalina's claim has "no real prospect of success" and should be dismissed.

Lawyers representing Rosalina disagree and say a trial is necessary.

The judge has analysed rival arguments at a High Court hearing in London which ended on Wednesday.

She said she would deliver a ruling at a later date.

Fellaini has not been at the hearing.

- PA