Juan Martin del Potro sets up Wimbledon clash with Rafael Nadal

Juan Martin del Potro powered through to only his second Wimbledon quarter-final after beating Gilles Simon.

Del Potro, whose best run at the All England Club saw him reach the semi-finals in 2013, triumphed 7-6 (7/1) 7-6 (7/5) 5-7 7-6 (7/5) to set up a last-eight meeting with Rafael Nadal.

The fourth-round match resumed this afternoon after bad light had stopped play on Monday with the Argentinian leading by two sets to one.

Simon had an early break in the fourth set, but Del Potro hit back and was on the verge of victory until the Frenchman saved four match points to take it to another tie-break.

Del Potro raised his game again, though, claiming his third tie-break success of the match to book his date with Nadal.