Joy for Osaka as she digs deep to see off Kvitova challenge in Australian Open final
26/01/2019 - 11:25:00Back to Australian Open Sport Home
Naomi Osaka has won the Australian Open women's singles title by beating Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2) 5-7 6-4 in the final in Melbourne.
Osaka drew first blood in the Australian Open final by taking the opening set against Petra Kvitova.
The 21-year-old, who has now won back-to-back Grand Slam titles following her success in New York, saw two set points come and go in the 12th game of a high-quality contest but came through on a tie-break.
Osaka surged into a 5-1 lead and did not look back, going on to take it 7-2.
After losing the second set, Osake had to dig deep to see out the win.
Tears of joy 🙏@Naomi_Osaka_ #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ckfLkGG6kf— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2019
Kvitova made it five games in a row to start the decider but crucially Osaka dug in to hold serve in the next game and suddenly she was back on top.
A backhand that seemed full of all the anger and frustration Osaka was feeling flew past Kvitova to give the fourth seed the break for 2-1 and this time she did not fold.
The reminders were everywhere, particularly when Kvitova recovered from 0-40 at 2-4 with some huge serving, but Osaka kept her composure.
What a moment. @Naomi_Osaka_ wins her second Grand Slam in a row 🏆🏆#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9TTskXIH9E— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2019
And when she stepped up to serve for the match for the second time, she buried her demons, taking her fifth match point for a 7-6 (2) 5-7 6-4 victory.
Osaka's win moves her up to number one in the world rankings.
- Press Association & Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here