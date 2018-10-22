Joy, despair and a broken bone – the weekend’s best sporting pictures

Katie Taylor defends world titles with dominant win over Serrano Midway through the seventh round of the toughest test of her career to date, Katie Taylor dropped her hands, retreated to the ropes and invited her opponent, the former world champion Cindy Serrano, to take a free shot.

Anscombe labels kit clash a disgrace after Champions Cup encounter Cardiff were beaten by Glasgow but both teams wearing similar colour kits proved the main talking point.

Simon Zebo 'sick' after taunting Ulster player Simon Zebo has apologised for the gloating gesture made towards Ulster's Michael Lowry as he ran in the last of Racing 92's five tries in the sides' Heineken Champions Cup fixture in Paris tonight.

Leinster's European winning run over as Toulouse stun champions Toulouse have held on to secure a one point one against reigning Champions Cup holders Leinster.

Diarmuid Murphy: Management wouldn’t tell players to get involved in rough stuff ALL-Ireland winner and former Kerry selector Diarmuid Murphy admitted Sunday that both Dingle and East Kerry would be “out of their minds” trying to get to a Kerry SFC final - but insisted that the scenes which married the semi final replay between the teams in Tralee had not come from managerial instruction.

Gloucester boss questions red card as Johann van Graan describes injuries to Munster trio as 'serious' Munster boss Johann van Graan believes players have to adapt better to the letter of the rugby laws after his side saw off 14-man Gloucester to top Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2.