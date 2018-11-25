Josh Allen helps the Buffalo Bills to victory in fiery clash with Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills won consecutive matches for the first time this season in an ill-tempered 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were ejected from the game following a fight after a contested catch made by Donte Moncrief near the goal-line resulted in a tie for possession.

The pair later had to be separated again in the tunnel as they left the field of play.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen produced the pivotal play with a 14-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter with the scores tied at 14-14.

The Cleveland Browns won back-to-back games for the first time in over four years with a 35-20 victory at the the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals were hamstrung by the loss of three players to injuries mid-game with quarterback Andy Dalton, offensive tackle Jake Fisher and cornerback Tony McRae all forced off.

A 43-yard Jake Elliott field goal with 22 seconds remaining saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 25-22.

The Eagles rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second quarter to register their fifth win of the season and leave them one behind Washington and Dallas, their next two opponents.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns before Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired as the Seahawks beat the Carolina Panthers 30-27.

Victory put Seattle (6-5) in the hunt for a wildcard spot, while the end of the Panthers’ 10-match home winning streak meant a third successive defeat.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were comfortable 27-9 winners at San Francisco, New England were 27-13 winners on the road against the New York Jets while the Baltimore Ravens beat the Oakland Raiders 34-17.

- Press Association