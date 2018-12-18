Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United signings

Jose Mourinho has left his role as Manchester United manager.

A turbulent summer saw United fail to land his desired transfer targets, with reports at the time suggesting the board did not trust him with more funds.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the signings he made during his time in charge.

Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly has struggled so far this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

The first signing of the Mourinho era, arriving from Villlareal for a reported fee of £30million in June 2016. Was probably regarded as United’s best centre-back but started this season with a horror show in the defeat at Brighton and was also hauled off after 19 minutes at home to Newcastle.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s short time with United was largely successful (Nick Potts/PA)

Arguably Mourinho’s most successful signing. The veteran striker arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer and was United’s top-scorer as the club won the League Cup and Europa League. However, a serious knee injury curtailed his United career.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is now an Arsenal player (Adam Davy/PA)

Another signing in the region of £30million, there were high hopes when the midfielder arrived from Borussia Dortmund. He never really hit it off, though, and was sold to Arsenal 18 months later as part of the deal which saw Alexis Sanchez join United.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s performances for United often draw criticism (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mourinho’s most high-profile addition, spending £89million to bring the United academy product back to the club. Mourinho often struggled to get the best out of the midfielder and the France World Cup winner had reportedly been at loggerheads with the manager for weeks, with their relationship epitomised by being an unused substitute at Anfield when needing a creative spark.

Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof has not looked comfortable in a United shirt (Martin Rickett/PA)

The £30million signing from Benfica has never really adjusted to life in the Premier League, looking shaky from the off. However, he regularly looks brilliant in a Sweden shirt. Has been in and out of the team ever since becoming Mourinho’s first new addition during the summer of 2017. Lindelof and Chris Smalling look to be Mourinho’s preferred centre-back pairing this season but injuries have struggled to get them on the pitch together.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has been a regular goal scorer since joining United (Nick Potts/PA)

Definitely a successful signing. Mourinho was not a fan of the striker at Chelsea but paid £75million to be reunited with him at Old Trafford in July 2017. He scored 27 goals during his first season at the club and was regularly praised by Mourinho. This season have been more of a struggle with just six league goals, but only two have come since September.

Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic has been a good signing (Martin Rickett/PA)

Trusted by Mourinho from their Chelsea days together, the Serbia international is a typical Mourinho player. A big, strong, commanding midfielder who keeps it simple, his £40million price tag looks reasonable in today’s market.

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez has yet to hit the heights at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arrived as part of the Mkhitaryan deal but is reportedly on astronomical wages. His signing was seen as something of a coup in January but so far the Chile forward has struggled to fit into the way United play and has found himself regularly on the bench this campaign.

Fred

It is still early days for Fred at Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

United spent around £55million to sign the midfielder from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer. He has yet to catch the eye this season, but then so have United.

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has played just six matches for Manchester United since joining from Porto (Martin Rickett/PA)

The teenage right-back had made just a handful of appearances for Porto before United shelled out £19million for him this summer. Has been out injured for most of the season, only making his full Premier League debut on December 5 against Arsenal.

Lee Grant

Lee Grant was brought in as cover for very little money (Nick Potts/PA)

Signed from Stoke, where he was second choice behind Jack Butland, for fee of £1.5million this summer, Grant is understudy to David De Gea until Sergio Romero returned from injury. He has played just one Carabao Cup match at home to Championship side Derby, where they lost 8-7 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

