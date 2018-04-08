Jose Mourinho hints Pep Guardiola made a mistake with Paul Pogba comments

Jose Mourinho has implied Pep Guardiola may have made a mistake with his comments about Paul Pogba before the Manchester derby.

City boss Guardiola claimed his club were offered the United midfielder by his agent, Mino Raiola, in January.

Pogba scored twice to spark a dramatic comeback as United recovered from 2-0 down to win Saturday's derby at the Etihad Stadium 3-2.

Asked if it was Guardiola's business to be discussing Pogba, United manager Mourinho said: "I often make mistakes. No problem."

Mourinho claims the matter did not bother him, and Pogba's performance proves the player was also unperturbed.

He said: "No, I don't even think about it. We know Guardiola (and) Mino, the relationship is not the best, so (it) is normal that sometimes they can come with a little 'touch' on each other.

"I was not worried about it, I was not upset by it. I didn't speak with Paul about it, I didn't call Mino to ask him anything at all.

"I was just focused on the game and I think Paul the same, because the way he played is only possible when he's focused on the game."

Guardiola was unwilling to speak about the matter again after the game but stood by his claims that an approach was made to the club.

"I trust in my people," he said.

United's victory denied runaway Premier League leaders City the opportunity to wrap up the title.

Yet with a 13-point lead at the top, it still seems only a matter of time before City claim the crown.

United midfielder Ander Herrera said he accepts as much, but hopes the win can help the Old Trafford side build momentum for next season.

The 28-year-old said: "We want to finish as well as possible this season and build a Manchester United that is stronger.

"It was very important for our position in the league. We want to finish second. Normally we should be fighting for the title with this amount of points.

"But we should go game by game in terms of (what we) deserve or (do) not deserve. They deserve to be champions and we have congratulated them because they deserve it."