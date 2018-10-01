Jose Mourinho confident his job is not under threat at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho does not believe his position as Manchester United manager will be determined by this week’s results against Valencia and Newcastle.

Saturday’s defeat at West Ham was United’s third loss in seven Premier League games, making it their worst start to a campaign since 1989-90.

At his pre-match media conference forTuesday’s Champions League clash with Valencia, Mourinho was asked if his job was on the line this week ahead of the international break.

"When we win we all win and when we lose we all lose," says the boss. "It's the responsibility of everybody at the club. It's a collective thing." #MUFC #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 1, 2018

“No, I don’t think (so),” the Portuguese said.

“What I can do to improve things I do and I will improve the things that depend on me and my work.”

Mourinho refused to disclose whether he had met with United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward since Saturday’s defeat.

“That’s a private matter,” Mourinho added.

“I’m not asking you who did you speak with this morning, who was your last phone call, that’s a private matter.”

Luke Shaw described Manchester United’s performance at the loss at West Ham as “horrendous” (Ian Walton/PA Images)

United left-back Luke Shaw said the Hammers loss was “awful” and “horrendous” and that the players have to take responsibility.

Mourinho agreed with Shaw’s comments, and believes some United players “care more than others”.

Mourinho said: “Exactly, (it) is a collective thing, the reason why we don’t win is responsibility of everybody.

“He (Shaw) says ‘we players are on the pitch, we have to perform, we have to give more’. I like that perspective but I don’t agree totally: (it) is all of us, everybody in the club has a role to play.

“When we win we all win. When we lose we all lose. And when we lose it’s the responsibility of everyone.”

There were no issues for Jose Mourinho this time around (Martin Rickett/PA)

Monday was United’s first open training session since the one last week that made headlines across the world when Paul Pogba and Mourinho were filmed having a tense conversation.

But there were seemingly no such issues in the 15 minutes open to the media at the Aon Training Complex on Monday morning.

France World Cup winner Pogba, hauled off in the second half on Saturday, entered the training pitch with Sergio Romero and warmly greeted Mourinho’s coaching staff, having given Nemanja Matic a hug.

Mourinho was asked about the reaction of his players to the loss – and later appeared to continue to question the attitude of some members of his squad.

Jose Mourinho, right, and Paul Pogba’s relationship at Manchester United is under scrutiny (Martin Rickett/PA Images)

“Every player is different, no player is the same,” Mourinho added.

“I see different actions but what you see is not really inside. I see upset people, some people that don’t look like they lost a game.

“I see so-so but in the little two sessions of training we had (since Saturday) everything (was) normal, (the) desire to work and play.”

Jesse Lingard, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young were absent from training, with all four out of Tuesday’s game.

- Press Association