Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte in focus

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United meet a Chelsea side led by Antonio Conte in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Here Press Association Sport looks at the two managers.

Cup of solace

Jose Mourinho led Manchester United to Europa League glory lats season (Mike Egerton/Empics)



Rarely have either of these managers experienced trophyless seasons. Conte won the Premier League title in his first season in England. Mourinho has 20-something trophies – the exact number depends on Community Shields, which the Portuguese adds and others subtract – from his long and successful career. The FA Cup is the pair’s last remaining chance of silverware this campaign.

Relationship

The pair had a heated exchange at Stamford Bridge last season (John Walton/PA)



There is no love lost between Mourinho and Conte, the Portuguese’s permanent successor as Chelsea boss. The pair have engaged in a lengthy feud since the Italian’s arrival at Stamford Bridge. It began in earnest when Mourinho accused Conte of being disrespectful as United were beaten 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. And it ignited as the FA Cup began in January, with the insults growing in their intensity and becoming ever more personal. A ceasefire may only be temporary.

Recent history

Alvaro Morata’s header secured Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge earlier this season (Adam Davy/PA)



Chelsea have won three of the five clashes since the start of the 2016-17 season, when Mourinho and Conte took up their posts. But the momentum appears to be shifting to United, who won 2-1 at Old Trafford in February. Conte’s exit at the end of this season appears to be something of a formality, at times acknowledged by the players’ performances. And United are beginning to learn from Mourinho how to win the big games.

Tactics

Jose Mourinho’s tactics have been questioned at times (Martin Rickett/PA)



The attacking verve United are renowned for has not always been present since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013. Mourinho, ever the pragmatist, seems to struggle with the scrutiny his tactics have faced. His approach is more cautious than Conte’s. Although the Italian has also adjusted to a defensive mindset at times this season. Both sides are dangerous on the counter attack and that might result in an open contest.

The future?

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea future is in doubt (David Davies/PA)



Conte’s position has been the subject of speculation all season. But he negotiated successive losses to Bournemouth and Watford and continued, despite the league season coming to a limp conclusion. It appears a parting of the ways is inevitable. Mourinho hopes he is building a dynasty at Old Trafford. He needs style, substance and silverware to prove it.

- Press Association