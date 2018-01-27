Jose Mourinho: Alexis Sanchez will be ’amazing’ for Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez will prove an "amazing addition" for Manchester United, according to Jose Mourinho.

Sanchez laid on two assists on his United debut as the Red Devils coasted past Yeovil 4-0 at Huish Park, and into the FA Cup fifth round.

Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku found the net late on to gloss the score, but Sanchez stole the show, leaving manager Mourinho delighted with the 29-year-old’s start to his United career.

"I’m very happy; I think it (Alexis’ performance) is no surprise for anyone," said Mourinho.





"Three-and-a-half years in the Premier League playing every weekend, everyone knows what kind of player Alexis is.

"There’s no question mark about adaptation to English football. No surprise for us.

"He’s a fantastic player, he’s shown that for the past three days. An amazing addition for us."

Sanchez kept his cool after being flattened by Nathan Smith’s agricultural challenge, with Mourinho later suggesting the Yeovil defender should have been sent off.

Mourinho hailed Sanchez’s calm assurance in the face of such treatment, insisting that bodes well for his Old Trafford stint.

"I was impressed with Alexis’ attitude, but I think I also did my job well in telling the players they should be ready for that, and never react," said Mourinho.

"Sometimes the top players lose their head, and then they are the ones to be punished.

"I understand the decision not to show the red card because this is a special day, and 10 against 11; that would be game over.

"But the players do need a bit of protection.

"Alexis is a tough guy, he has a good mentality and I’m happy with everything he did.

"It was a professional performance; the players knew it would be difficult until we scored the first goal.

"They were well organised they knew what to do on the pitch.

"I was listening to their manager in their technical area, and from what he was asking, he was well organised."

Yeovil manager Darren Way paid tribute to United boss Mourinho for taking the time to run the rule over the game with him after the clash.

"It’s an absolute honour for me to speak to a manager of that class," said Way.

"Even in the office he just oozes class. He was very humble with me.

"He knew everything about me. It wouldn’t surprise me if he knew my children’s names.

"And to share that moment with him was very special."



- PA