Jordan Spieth admits US Open rule change had escaped his attention

His name may be on the trophy, but an important change to this year's US Open had apparently escaped Jordan Spieth's attention.

The USGA announced in February that it had abandoned its 18-hole, next-day format for play-offs in favour of a two-hole aggregate play-off on Sunday evening, starting with immediate effect at Shinnecock Hills.

But that was news to three-time major winner and 2015 champion Spieth when he was asked about the change at his pre-tournament press conference.

"It's the first I've heard of that being an option," said Spieth, who would have faced an 18-hole play-off with Dustin Johnson at Chambers Bay had the world number one not missed from three feet for birdie on the 72nd hole.

"I didn't even know. I guess strategy changes a little from an entire round, but I honestly had no idea that it even changed.

"I was even looking at a weather forecast for Monday, thinking what's it look like if you happen to work your way into a play-off. Shows you what I know."

Spieth is the only member of the world's top six without a victory this season, with his putting coming under intense scrutiny, but the 24-year-old is confident he can enjoy a strong second half to the season.

"I think my patience has been tested, just not going into Saturday or Sunday with a legitimate chance to win," added the former world number one, who needs to win the US PGA Championship to complete a career grand slam.

"Compared to previous years, the limited number of chances I've had on the weekends has been frustrating. I feel like my game is in the best shape it's been in a long time, including last year.

"And my results don't necessarily speak towards that, but I feel that way, and so I'll stick with the process, and they'll surely come at some point."