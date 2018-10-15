Jordan Pickford: I’ll have to be on my A game against free-scoring Spanish

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford knows he will have to be at his best on Monday night to keep Spain’s free-scoring forwards at bay.

The Three Lions take on Spain in Seville in a Nations League meeting, with the hosts knowing they will progress into the latter stages with a win.

England go into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw in Croatia on Friday, while Spain thrashed the same opponents 6-0 last month.

Since Luis Enrique took charge following a disappointing World Cup his side have won all three matches and scored 12 goals in the process.

As well as the Croatia victory, Enrique oversaw a 2-1 Nations League win at Wembley and a 4-1 friendly success against Wales in Cardiff last week.

The 10 goals accrued against Croatia and Wales were scored by seven different players, with Pickford admitting he will need a good night at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

“They’re a top side,” the Everton goalkeeper said.

“I’ll have to be on my A game to keep a clean sheet for the team. We have the ability up top to score goals as well.

“They’re a top opponent, one we’ve been preparing for. It’s a great challenge for us as a team. These are the games we want to be playing in and the games we want to win.”

The goalless draw in Rijeka against Croatia was played against the backdrop of an empty stadium following UEFA sanctions against the hosts but a select group of supporters watched the game from a nearby hillside.

Pickford, who acknowledged the small pack with a wave when they chanted his name, praised the dozen-or-so hardy souls who made the trip. England’s goalless draw with Croatia was played at an empty stadium in Rijeka (Tim Goode/PA)

“It was different at senior level,” Pickford said of playing to a minimal audience.

“Growing up at youth level you grow up playing in empty stadiums. The most important thing was to get the clean sheet and the win. We didn’t get the win but we got a clean sheet and the draw.

“I heard them from a distance and I think that is England fans all over, they travel all over the world for us.”- Press Association