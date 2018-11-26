Jordan Larmour undergoes minor procedure on his knee

Leinster have revealed that Jordan Larmour has undergone a minor procedure on his knee.

The 21-year-old picked up the problem during Ireland's November Test Series.

He made his first start for Ireland against Italy in Chicago earlier this month, retained the number 15 shirt for the win over Argentina and came off the bench against the All Blacks.

Leinster insist the issue isn't serious and hope he will be back training next week.

The province's 52-7 victory over the Ospreys at the weekend put them 10 points clear at the top of the PRO14's Conference B.

Digital Desk