Jonny Evans signs three-year deal with Leicester

West Brom defender Jonny Evans has completed a cut-price move to Leicester subject to Premier League approval, the Foxes have announced.

The 70-times-capped Northern Ireland international has signed a three-year deal and moved for an undisclosed fee, although it is understood the 2016 Premier League champions activated a relegation clause in his contract to land him for just £3m.

Leicester have reaped the rewards of a lengthy pursuit of the 30-year-old Evans, for whom they tabled a series of bids last summer, the last of which amounted to £23m.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City had previously expressed an interest in the defender, who joined the Baggies from Manchester United in August 2015 in a deal which was eventually worth £8m.

He made 28 Premier League appearances for the club last season, but did not figure in the final six games of the campaign under then caretaker boss Darren Moore and was unable to help them retain their top-flight status as they finished bottom of the table with just 31 points to end an eight-year stay.

Leicester boss Claude Puel will overhaul his defence this summer with Robert Huth set to be released when his contract expires and title-winning skipper Wes Morgan, 34, expected to play a reduced role.