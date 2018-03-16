Jonjo O'Neill declares Minella Rocco a non-runner in Gold Cup

Minella Rocco is a non-runner in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, trainer Jonjo O'Neill has announced.

The Jackdaws Castle handler withdrew the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old on Friday morning due to concerns about the ground on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Cheltenham has sustained three millimetres of overnight rain, with the going soft, heavy in places.

O'Neill tweeted: "Minella Rocco is a non-runner in today's Cheltenham Gold Cup due to the ground."

McManus will still be represented in the race by the Joseph O'Brien-trained Edwulf and Tony Martin's Anibale Fly.

Minella Rocco's defection has reduced the Gold Cup field to 17 runners.