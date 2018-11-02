Jonathan Sexton among five shortlisted for World player award

Jonathan Sexton has been nominated for World Rugby player of the year.

The Ireland out-half is the only Northern Hemisphere player to make the five-man shortlist.

Nominated alongside Sexton are All Black pair Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane, and Springboks Malcolm Marx and Faf de Klerk.

Barrett is hoping to win the award for the third year running.

The winner will be revealed on November 25.

