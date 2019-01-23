Jon Walters shares humorous account of colonoscopy to raise awareness of bowel cancer

Ireland international Jon Walters has shared a personal and amusing account of his colonoscopy to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

Walters' mother, Helen, passed away 23 years ago, at the age of 40, from the disease.

The Burnley striker requires regular check-ups for abnormalities of his bowel due to his family history.

Walters revealed he was most worried about "the 12000ft tube" they were going to going to "stick up my backside", before having to face down "one of the worst inventions known to man or woman": MoviPrep.

MoviPrep is a laxative which Walters says "tastes like orange flavour cat urine mixed with toilet cleaner" and "can only be described as a nuclear bomb going off in your stomach".

Having emptied his bowels and avoided emptying them any further on the 45-minute journey to the hospital, he prepared for the tube and "film crew" in a ward.

He received some anesthetic before "I witnessed a 20 minute journey through my bowels on a TV screen".

"I then asked Dr M the most serious question of all... Did he find my head up there as I’ve been told on many occasions that’s where it’s at?," wrote Walters, before adding, "Thankfully it was the easiest of procedures and my bowels are completely clear of any polyps and I have no worries whatsoever.

"The next step for me is to get some genetic tests to see whether my Mum’s bowel cancer could have been passed on genetically. I’m just glad this doesn’t involve MoviPrep!...

"I’ve shared this with you for a reason! Colonoscopies aren’t a joke and neither is bowel cancer. It’s vile disease that can be prevented with some education and awareness on early signs of the disease. There’s no shame in doing what I’ve done."

He recommends visiting the health service website and talking to your GP.

"It was 23 years ago that my Mum passed away. With the advances in medicine since then, I would like to envisage that taking my advice could help save your life."

