Johnny Sexton simply the best, says new Leinster coach Contepomi

By Brendan O'Brien

Jonathan Sexton isn’t planning his retirement party any time soon.

The Leinster and Ireland out-half let it be known towards the end of last season that he had it in his head to aim for a third British and Irish Lions tour, in South Africa in 2021, by which time he will be pushing 36 years of age.

Still plenty of opportunities to watch him do his thing, then, and Felipe Contepomi has urged supporters to lap up the sight of a man he has placed on a pedestal alongside New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett — and Lionel Messi.

A long-time Manchester United fan, Sexton would no doubt be tickled by the comparison. It’s one made in relation to the work both of them put into their games far away from the TV cameras.

“Everyone speaks about Messi, but, when you talk to a friend or colleague of Messi, they say he’s the first one to arrive, the last one to leave,” said Contepomi. “So, you have that talent but you have to back it up with hard work.

“And that’s Johnny. He’s a talented footballer but definitely when you see him the way he’s been all his professional career, the way he behaves, that’s what made him become a different player.”

It was the knee injury suffered by Contepomi during Leinster’s Heineken Cup semi-final against Munster in Croke Park in 2009 that opened the door for.

Personal and team honours have been accumulated at an astonishing rate and Contepomi’s return to the club as the new backs coach this summer means he now gets to work again with the man who had been his understudy.

How much is a moot point.

Sexton’s appearances for the province have been carefully managed and it may be that his availability is constricted further this season given the World Cup lies just 12 months over the horizon.

That’s what I mean. We need to appreciate that we are lucky to have that sort of player in our team and just enjoy him as much as we can, the time we have him. Also, the time that he’s not there is giving possibilities for others to develop. For Leinster, having a player like Johnny in the squad, being the captain, you can’t ask for more,” said Contepomi. “Even if he plays two games, one game, 10 games, it’s like having the best player in the world. Or one of the best, with Beauden Barrett. Pick your choice.

Contepomi’s return to Dublin is an intriguing subplot to the new season. Widely travelled and successful as a player in England, Ireland, France, and at Test level with his native Argentina, he has already cut his teeth as a coach.

Posts with an Argentina XV and the Jaguars in Super Rugby were attached to the CV before he told Greg Peters, former SANZAAR and Hurricanes CEO and recently announced in the same role with New Zealand Rugby League, that he fancied a gig abroad.

Less than a month later and an agent called presenting a number of options, of which Leinster was one. That was at the end of May. A few chats with Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster later and he was announced by early June.

Destiny, maybe?

“Yeah, well, we’ll see if it’s a good destiny or not, but I’m sure it is. Things may happen for a reason and you don’t have the reason why at the moment but you’ll maybe find it in a few years’ time.”

Meanwhile, Ireland U20s head coach Noel McNamara has begun a three-month professional development placement with New Zealand side North Harbour who kick off their Mitre10 Cup campaign against Northland tomorrow.

The move is part of a drive by the IRFU to aid the development of Irish coaches. Other recent initiatives have seen Ronan O’Gara, Felix Jones, Girvan Dempsey, and Jared Payne link up with Joe Schmidt’s national squad.

McNamara will spend three months with North Harbour under Tom Coventry (who will be an assistant coach with the Auckland Blues in 2019). He will then return to Ireland to his roles with the Ireland U20s and Leinster’s development squad.

This story originally appeared in the Irish Examiner.