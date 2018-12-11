Johnny Sexton signs contract until 2021

Johnny Sexton will continue to play after next year's World Cup in Japan.

The World Player of the Year has signed a new three year IRFU contract.

It will keep the 33-year-old at Leinster until the summer of 2021.

Sexton made his Ireland debut against Fiji in November 2009 and has subsequently amassed 78 caps for his country and scored 738 points.

The Dubliner made his Leinster debut in 2006 and has gone on to become the Provinces top points scorer and making more than 150 appearances.

Digital Desk