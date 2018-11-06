Johnny Sexton sent a memorable birthday present to Anthony Foley's son

Brendan Foley has revealed the touching birthday present sent to Anthony Foley's son by Johnny Sexton.

The Ireland star was top of the world last spring after his heroic drop goal-winner against France sparked Ireland's Grand Slam success.

Still, he took the time to think of Foley's family, 18 months on from his tragic death.

He sent the jersey he wore on that famous day for Irish rugby in Paris to Foley's youngest son Dan, coinciding with his birthday.

"There was another special moment - and I am going to ruin a man's reputation now," said Brendan Foley, Anthony's father, on Claire Byrne Live.

"A parcel arrived in the post last March and just to coincide, it was Dan's birthday.

"Nobody took any notice of the parcel on the day but later on that night when the parcel was opened, who's jersey was it but Johnny Sexton's. The one that he wore in Paris, the day he scored the winning point."

Foley's children, Tony and Dan, were also memorably presented with a Maori All Blacks jersey in November 2016, after the legendary Munster player and coach's passing.