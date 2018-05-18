Johnny Sexton looks set to miss Munster clash tomorrow

Johnny Sexton looks set to miss Leinster's Pro 14 semi final against arch rivals Munster at the RDS tomorrow.

Reports claim Ross Byrne will wear the number 10 shirt as Sexton is suffering from a groin injury.

JohnnySexton

Joey Carbery, James Lowe and Jack Conan are also expected to come in, as coach Leo Cullen freshens the side that lifted the Champions Cup in Bilboa last week.

John Ryan is tipped to replace injured prop Stephen Archer in the Munster team which will also be named today.

Our team announcement for tomorrow's Guinness PRO14 semi-final against Leinster will be made shortly.@JeanKleyn is in line to make his 25th appearance of the season, check out his pre-match thoughts ⬇️https://t.co/W2Yv2SMSJf#LEIvMUN #SUAF pic.twitter.com/p11jnBfnAb — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 18, 2018

The 2015 and 2017 champions, Scarlets and Glasgow, go head to head in Scotland tonight.

Munster bound Tadhg Beirne will line out in the Scarlets second row, as the holders take on Glasgow in the first of the semi finals at Scotstoun.