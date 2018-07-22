John Terry ‘weighing up his options’ after rejecting retirement reports

Former England captain John Terry has denied reports he has retired from football.

Reports on Sunday claimed the 37-year-old had decided to hang up his boots after leaving Aston Villa at the end of last season.

But the former Chelsea defender denied that was the case, saying he was “weighing up” his options.

@toniterry26 😍 @thomasroyall 👌🏻🇵🇹☀️ Just to confirm I haven’t retired⚽️I’m currently enjoying my holidays with my family and weighing up ALL my options. A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Jul 22, 2018 at 10:44am PDT

He said on Instagram: “Just to confirm I haven’t retired. I’m currently enjoying my holidays with my family and weighing up ALL my options.”

Terry, who won 78 caps for England, spent one season in the Sky Bet Championship with Villa after spending 19 years as a player at Stamford Bridge.

- Press Association