John Terry to leave Aston Villa after play-off final defeat

Former England captain John Terry will leave Aston Villa this summer, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Terry signed a one-year deal at Villa Park last July and made 35 league appearances, the last coming in Saturday's play-off final defeat to Fulham.

A club statement read: "Aston Villa can confirm the club will part company with John Terry.

"We would like to place on record our most sincere thanks for the effort and professionalism he showed with us last season."

